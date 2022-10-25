WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 344 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...A gusty line of showers will impact portions of southeastern Kenedy, southern Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy Counties through 515 AM CDT... At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cold front along a line extending from 27 miles east of Kenedy County Wind Farms to 11 miles northwest of Port Mansfield Airport to near Reber Memorial Library to Monte Cristo Elementary School to Garcia Middle School to 6 miles southwest of Los Ebanos. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna and Mercedes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2584 9743 2603 9766 2606 9820 2624 9858 2644 9799 2645 9800 2694 9738 2660 9729 2666 9731 2665 9731 2666 9732 2645 9746 2639 9732 2606 9717 2600 9726 2597 9715 TIME...MOT...LOC 0843Z 320DEG 24KT 2709 9710 2670 9753 2652 9782 2634 9813 2624 9836 2616 9861 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather