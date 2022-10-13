WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

438 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties

through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lasara, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Raymondville, Lyford, La Villa, Hargill, Lasara, Reber Memorial

Library, Jose Borrego Middle School, Raymondville High School, La

Villa High School and Raymondville Police Department.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2627 9791 2648 9815 2657 9795 2645 9772

2634 9783 2635 9786 2632 9786

TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 219DEG 9KT 2647 9791

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

