WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

233 PM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Arroyo City, Bayview, La Tina, Las Yescas Elementary School,

Las Yescas and Monte Grande.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties

through 330 PM CDT...

At 253 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lasara Elementary School, or near Lasara, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Lyford, La Villa, Lasara, Sebastian,

and Yznaga.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2626 9800 2652 9796 2652 9777 2626 9766

TIME...MOT...LOC 1953Z 359DEG 8KT 2643 9787

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Wednesday,

September 28, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Wednesday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

