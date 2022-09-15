WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 731 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Cameron and Hidalgo. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather