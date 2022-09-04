WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 325 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy County through 415 PM CDT... At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Rudolph, or 15 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Armstrong, Norias, Rudolph and Armstrong Ranch Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2690 9745 2690 9748 2687 9746 2689 9748 2689 9750 2687 9747 2686 9746 2660 9752 2662 9777 2700 9781 2697 9755 2693 9754 2694 9754 2694 9753 2695 9746 2691 9752 2691 9746 2695 9745 TIME...MOT...LOC 2025Z 191DEG 19KT 2668 9763 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Callahan, southeastern Jones, southwestern Shackelford and northeastern Taylor Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hamby, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Abilene, Wylie, Tye, Buffalo Gap, Potosi, View, Caps, Hamby, Dyess Afb, Impact, Lake Fort Phantom Hill and Kirby Lake. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 273 and 299. LAT...LON 3268 9966 3264 9935 3225 9964 3225 9989 3243 9998 TIME...MOT...LOC 2028Z 033DEG 8KT 3257 9963 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather