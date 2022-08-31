WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

912 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CDT this evening for a

portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Zapata.

The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather