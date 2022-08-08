WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

337 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jim

Hogg, northwestern Hidalgo, northeastern Starr and southwestern

Brooks Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

La Reforma, or 14 miles north of Mccook, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Agua Nueva, Puerto Rico, La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San

Isidro, San Rafael Ranch Airport, Santa Elena, Delmita and Diamond O

Ranch Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2685 9842 2678 9842 2678 9827 2675 9820

2653 9838 2679 9894 2698 9871

TIME...MOT...LOC 2037Z 121DEG 18KT 2669 9839

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

