WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1112 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and south central Willacy Counties through 1145 AM CDT... At 1111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmer Laasko Elementary, or near Laureles, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Rio Hondo High School, Bayview, Las Yescas Elementary School, La Tina, Las Yescas and Monte Grande. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2613 9734 2609 9747 2634 9764 2638 9748 2633 9746 2633 9745 2636 9743 2641 9738 2639 9737 2638 9737 2637 9739 2636 9738 2636 9736 TIME...MOT...LOC 1611Z 163DEG 18KT 2619 9745 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather