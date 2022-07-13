WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 216 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kenedy and western Willacy Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Perlita High School, or near Raymondville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department, Willamar, Yturria, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall. This includes the following highways... Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 41 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 758 and 762. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2636 9763 2638 9786 2643 9786 2660 9780 2660 9771 2655 9757 TIME...MOT...LOC 1916Z 104DEG 3KT 2647 9769 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather