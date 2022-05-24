WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

746 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hidalgo,

northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties through 830 AM

CDT...

At 746 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Doolittle to near Santa Ana National Wildlife

Refuge. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna,

Mercedes and Hidalgo.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 83 near mile marker 850.

Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 34 and 37.

Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 12.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 816.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2607 9786 2607 9803 2604 9807 2605 9807

2607 9813 2606 9820 2612 9830 2610 9830

2617 9834 2616 9839 2620 9844 2648 9833

2644 9806 2639 9786 2635 9786 2633 9775

2603 9779

TIME...MOT...LOC 1246Z 296DEG 31KT 2637 9809 2602 9814

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Starr.

* WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain

have fallen overnight. Although the heaviest rainfall is

moving out of the area, standing water has been reported on

Highway 755 between Rio Grande City and San Ysidro.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Rio Grande City, Roma, Escobares, Garciasville, La Rosita,

Las Lomas, La Puerta, Fort Ringgold County Park, Ringgold

Middle School, Santa Cruz, Rio Grande City Fire Department,

Starr County Sheriffs Office, Rio Grande City Municipal

Airport, La Victoria, Alto Bonito, Starr County Memorial

Hospital, Los Alvarez, Los Garzas, Garceno and North

Escobares.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather