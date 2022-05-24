WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 457 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jim Hogg, northwestern Starr, Brooks and southern Zapata Counties through 545 AM CDT... At 456 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Randado to near Siesta Shores. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Zapata, Falfurrias, Agua Nueva, Viboras, Lopeno, Bustamante, Medina, New Falcon, Zapata High School and Randado. This includes the following highways... US Highway 83 between mile markers 760 and 800. US Highway 281 between mile markers 708 and 730. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2727 9852 2726 9799 2705 9799 2699 9802 2647 9909 2652 9913 2654 9917 2672 9921 2675 9924 2685 9927 2687 9932 2692 9933 2693 9938 2712 9912 2731 9852 TIME...MOT...LOC 0956Z 327DEG 19KT 2703 9879 2684 9919 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma... Central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma... Northern Wilbarger County in northern Texas... * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 500 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Tipton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Frederick, Tipton, Manitou, Hollister, Humphreys and Hess. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather