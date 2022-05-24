WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

131 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WEST CENTRAL JIM HOGG AND

NORTHERN ZAPATA COUNTIES...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR FLOYD AND NORTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES...

At 132 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Floydada, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Floydada, Lockney, Dougherty and South Plains.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAILEY COCHRAN COTTLE

CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD

GARZA HALE HOCKLEY

KENT KING LAMB

LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY

STONEWALL SWISHER TERRY

YOAKUM

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

counties, Hale and Lamb.

* WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 133 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated very heavy rain due to slow-moving thunderstorms.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Plainview, Littlefield, Hale Center, Olton, Cotton Center,

Halfway, Spade, Fieldton, Seth Ward, Edmonson and Springlake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather