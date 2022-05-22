WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Starr County in Deep South Texas...

Southern Zapata County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 130 PM CDT.

* At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon State

Park, or 9 miles south of Lopeno, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Roma, New Falcon, Roma Creek, Fronton, Roma High School, Salineno,

Falcon State Park, Falcon Dam, Roma City Hall and Roma City Police

Department.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 786 and 808.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Falcon Reservoir, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

