WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

922 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Move light and moderate weight items...such as patio

furniture...empty trash cans...and portable basketball

posts...indoors.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas

and east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

_____

