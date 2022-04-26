WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

503 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron

County through 600 AM CDT...

At 503 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Laguna Heights, or near South Padre Island, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Port Isabel City Hall, Holly Beach, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel

Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police

Department, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School,

Washington Park and Bayview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2593 9730 2614 9743 2624 9729 2625 9729

2624 9728 2613 9728 2614 9726 2614 9724

2611 9730 2608 9723 2612 9722 2606 9719

2606 9717 2600 9726 2601 9716 2597 9715

TIME...MOT...LOC 1003Z 242DEG 39KT 2608 9727

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas...

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown

Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School,

Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, El Jardin

Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville

South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Fire

Department Station Six, Gallegos Elementary School, Hanna High

School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Southmost

Elementary School, B I S D Administration Building, Northside

Transfer Station and Faulk Middle School.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather