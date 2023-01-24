WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

DeWitt County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Gonzales County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Lavaca County in south central Texas...

* Until 1030 AM CST.

* At 927 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nordheim, or

near Yorktown, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Cuero, Yoakum, Yorktown, Nordheim, Hochheim, Cheapside, Westhoff,

Cotton Patch, Edgar, Gruenau, Terryville, New Davy, Glaze City,

Dreyer, Concrete and Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather