WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1110 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very low relative humidity and gusty northwest winds are

forecast this afternoon in the wake of a dry cold front. Gusty

winds to 30 mph and lowest humidity values in the teens are

expected over the the Rio Grande Plains and southern Edwards

Plateau. Near critical fire weather conditions will extend east to

the I-35 Corridor with only slightly higher humidity. These

weather conditions, combined with dry and drought stressed fuels,

could result in fires that are difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR

WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU

AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 6 PM CST this evening.

* WINDS...North 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 TO 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather