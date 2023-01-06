WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

823 AM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL PLAINS THIS

MORNING...

Isolated pockets of locally dense fog have formed over portions of

the Coastal Plains this morning. Slow down, allow for extra

following distance, and use low beam headlights if driving early

today. Visibilities should improve from the late morning into the

early afternoon hours.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather