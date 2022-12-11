WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

226 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BEXAR, SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND NORTHERN

WILSON COUNTIES...

At 226 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5

and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already

occurring where several low water crossings are flooded and closed

between China Grove and New Berlin. Additionally, Martinez Creek at

Gable Road has risen at least 4 feet and climbing. Women Hollering

Creek at New Berlin Road also has flowing water over the roadway via

webcam. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible across

the warned area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, La

Vernia, China Grove, New Berlin, Zuehl, Friendly Corner, Adkins,

Zipp, Nolte, Sayers, Parita and Martinez.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

