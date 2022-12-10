WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 857 PM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Caldwell. * WHEN...Until midnight CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 857 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lockhart, Dale, Lytton Springs and St John Colony. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Tyler County in southeastern Texas... * Until midnight CST. * At 857 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell and Sam Rayburn Dam. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather