WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

842 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CST

FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY...

At 842 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Victor, or

near Lampasas, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Sunnylane, Lake Victor and Watson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

