WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 815 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The threat for the strongest winds from the overnight hours has diminished. However, with better efficient mixing with daytime heating, expect for breezy winds up to as high as 25 mph to continue before winds diminish through the afternoon into this evening. _____