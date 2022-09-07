WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1005 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Guadalupe and southwestern Gonzales Counties through 1030 PM CDT...

At 1004 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palmeto State Park, or 10 miles west of Gonzales, moving south at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Gonzales, Palmeto State Park, Leesville, Oak Forest, Ottine, Belmont,

Bebe, Wrightsboro, Cost and Monthalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2925 9749 2933 9784 2935 9786 2938 9784

2938 9786 2965 9769 2959 9744

TIME...MOT...LOC 0304Z 012DEG 27KT 2952 9762

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather