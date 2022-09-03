WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

652 AM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued

a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock affecting Val

Verde County.

For the Rio Grande...including Foster Ranch, Pandale Crossing,

Langtry, Cauthorn Ranch Near Juno, Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock,

Pafford Crossing nr Comstock, Del Rio, Eagle Pass...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock.

* WHEN...From this morning to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, (2.4 meters), Moderate lowland flooding

reaches the Highway 163 bridge floor several miles below Juno.

This level is turbulent and dangerous for inexperienced swimmers,

canoeists and kayakers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:15 AM CDT Saturday was 8.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this morning and continue falling to 2.9 feet Thursday

morning.

- Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.8 feet on 08/01/1990.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Devils River

Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 8.2 Sat 6 am CDT 3.3 3.2 3.1

