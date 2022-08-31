WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 1230 PM CDT.

* At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Langtry and Shumla.

The Pecos River near Langtry will reach minor flood stage shortly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

