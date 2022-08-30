WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 215 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Bertram, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Oatmeal, Shady Grove, Joppa, Smithwick, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Inks Lake State Park, Mahomet, Watson, Spicewood, Briggs and Cottonwood Shores. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather