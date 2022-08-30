WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Kinney County in south central Texas...

* Until 115 PM CDT.

* At 1007 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is

1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Brackettville, Spofford, Anacacho, Fort Clark Springs and Turkey

Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

