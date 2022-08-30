WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

538 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in

effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Bandera County in south central Texas...

* Until 830 AM CDT.

* At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Medina.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Wallace Creek, Wright Creek, Evans Creek, Little Creek, Benton

Creek, Rocky Creek, Little Rocky Creek, Williams Creek, Horse

Creek, Buckelew Creek, Coalkiln Creek, Sabinal River, Ryle Creek,

Medina River, South Fork North Prong Medina River, Hondo Creek,

Honey Creek, Mill Creek, Simpson Creek, West Creek, Rhyme Creek,

Willow Springs Branch, Bauerlein Creek, Brewington Creek, Walker

Creek, Ranger Creek, Robinson Creek, Seco Creek, West Prong Medina

River and Brushy Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

