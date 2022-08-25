WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Uvalde.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Montell.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

