AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1121 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of south central Texas,

including the following counties, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco,

Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Edwards, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Hays,

Kendall, Kerr, Lee, Llano, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde and

Williamson.

Locally heavy rainfall is still possible, but not as widespread as

previously anticipated. Flooding remains possible, however, more

isolated in nature. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

