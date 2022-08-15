WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 114 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Medina and northwestern Atascosa Counties through 200 PM CDT... At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hondo to Noonan to near Bigfoot. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Brief tornadoes possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to trees, outbuildings, and vehicles possible. Locations impacted include... Hondo, Devine, Castroville, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, Noonan, New Fountain, Quihi, Dunlay, Mico, Pearson, Rio Medina, Bader, Hill Country State Natural Area, Iuka and Kyote. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2898 9881 2909 9880 2909 9887 2918 9892 2934 9920 2962 9920 2951 9881 2925 9880 2920 9867 2892 9877 TIME...MOT...LOC 1813Z 184DEG 17KT 2938 9913 2926 9892 2907 9881 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...