Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or

9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek,

Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield

and Del Valle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

