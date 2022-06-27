WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 444 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CALDWELL... SOUTHEASTERN HAYS AND EAST CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather