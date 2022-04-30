WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

852 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KERR COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is

still possible with this thunderstorm.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 852 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Madisonville.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CHEROKEE HARRISON

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

