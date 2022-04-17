WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Medina County in south central Texas...

East central Uvalde County in south central Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 537 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Sabinal to near Hondo, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Hondo, Devine, Sabinal, Natalia, Biry, D'Hanis, Yancey, New

Fountain, Quihi and Dunlay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning

is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

