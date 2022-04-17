WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas...

East central Bandera County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Kendall County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas...

West central Comal County in south central Texas...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Comfort,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Cross Mountain, Walnut Grove,

Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Pipe Creek, Welfare, Nelson

City, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Waring, Bergheim, Timberwood

Park, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Lakehills, Grey Forest,

San Geronimo and Cascade Caverns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Northern Medina County in south central Texas...

Central Bandera County in south central Texas...

South central Kerr County in south central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Medina,

moving south at 25 mph.

Medina, Bandera, Tarpley, Lakehills, Hill Country State Natural

Area, Mico and Lake Medina Shores.

