WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

404 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds near 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...Deaf Smith County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

