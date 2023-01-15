WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 39 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Dallam, Hartley, and Oldham Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

