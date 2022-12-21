WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

WIND CHILL WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

145 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 15 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...The combined Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions

are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These cold temperatures are expected to last

30 to 36 hours. Be sure to have your winter preparedness kits in

place!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you

must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will

keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to

reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a

hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat

from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from

indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to

circulate around inside pipes.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure

portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills

inside.

