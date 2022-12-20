WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ FREEZING FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 915 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Southeastern parts of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light glazing of ice may be possible on elevated surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather