WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 453 AM CST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...Bands of snow continues to move south across portions of the Texas Panhandle... At 4:50 AM, there are two main bands of light snow that continue to move south across portions of the Panhandles. Light snowfall accumulations up to an inch, with locally higher amounts possible as the snow band moves south. A few locations have already received close to an inch of snow from the snow bands earlier this morning. Reduced visibilities along with some snow covered roadways are possible. These bands of snow may impact travel on I-40 and I-27. Please use caution if traveling. _____