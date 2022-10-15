WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

733 PM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wheeler

and northeastern Collingsworth Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lela, or 5 miles west of Shamrock, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Shamrock, Twitty and Lela.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3513 10043 3526 10044 3539 10000 3501 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0032Z 262DEG 22KT 3519 10034

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

