WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

421 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Collingsworth and Donley.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Clarendon, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Wolf Creek Park, or 15 miles northwest of Canadian, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Lipscomb.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather