WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1013 PM CDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Beaver, eastern

Texas, northern Lipscomb, northeastern Hansford and northern

Ochiltree Counties through 1045 PM CDT...

At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles north of Englewood to 4 miles northeast

of Forgan to Baker to 7 miles north of Hough. Movement was southeast

at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Guymon, Perryton, Beaver, Hooker, Booker, Forgan, Follett, Optima,

Darrouzett, Hardesty, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Hough, Adams, Boyd,

Floris, Bryans Corner, Baker and Mocane.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3634 10000 3634 10144 3699 10171 3693 10103

3700 10043 3700 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0312Z 330DEG 50KT 3712 10002 3695 10047 3690 10103

3698 10161

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

