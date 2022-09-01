WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

717 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHEASTERN

SHERMAN COUNTIES...

At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Texhoma, or 20

miles southwest of Guymon, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Texhoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR HEMPHILL COUNTY...

At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadian,

moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Canadian and Lake Marvin.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather