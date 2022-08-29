WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 548 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, southwestern Carson and southeastern Potter Counties through 615 AM CDT... At 547 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Washburn, or 12 miles west of Panhandle, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Panhandle, Washburn and Pantex. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3510 10158 3514 10163 3518 10162 3518 10167 3531 10181 3544 10163 3544 10145 3535 10131 TIME...MOT...LOC 1047Z 295DEG 10KT 3531 10159 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather