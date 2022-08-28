WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

534 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY COUNTIES...

At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Brice, or 8 miles south of Clarendon, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Another severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Clarendon,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake and Greenbelt Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lubbock

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Downtown Lubbock, or near Lubbock, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Lubbock, Wolfforth, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech

University, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow,

Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3344 10204 3371 10197 3370 10171 3345 10170

TIME...MOT...LOC 2235Z 265DEG 33KT 3356 10183

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

