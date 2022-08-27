WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

534 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Beaver,

northwestern Lipscomb and northern Ochiltree Counties through 600 PM

CDT...

At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Elmwood to near Perryton. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Booker, Darrouzett, Elmwood, Slapout and Farnsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3669 10004 3618 10042 3629 10102 3674 10054

TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 254DEG 26KT 3661 10047 3634 10082

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

