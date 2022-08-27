WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

315 PM CDT Sat Aug 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dallam

County through 345 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Ware, or 20 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ware.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3628 10287 3642 10272 3627 10243 3607 10265

TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 311DEG 12KT 3630 10273

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

