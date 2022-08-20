WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Amarillo TX 248 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to perhaps heavy rainfall over the southern Texas Panhandle, may lead to excessive runoff in areas of complex terrain, such as Palo Duro Canyon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather